Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Shares Decline by -3.05% to Close at $5.72

As of close of business last night, Newmark Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.72, down -3.05% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1497803 shares were traded. NMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,995,709 led to the insider holds 8,348,434 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $11.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMRK traded 974.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 987.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.88M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, NMRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $569.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $606.59M to a low estimate of $530.2M. As of the current estimate, Newmark Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.35M, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $643.43M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $673M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.