Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) was $1.62 for the day, up 3.18% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553680 shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.00 and its Current Ratio is at 52.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 43,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 83,962 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 47,000 shares of NUVB for $93,187 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 207,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.98 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, FALBERG KATHRYN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 84,959 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,599 and bolstered with 160,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVB now has a Market Capitalization of 365.40M and an Enterprise Value of -291.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $4.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0506.

Shares Statistics:

NUVB traded an average of 536.16K shares per day over the past three months and 553.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.95M. Insiders hold about 27.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 2.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.73.