Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) closed the day trading at $15.31 down -3.16% from the previous closing price of $15.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048124 shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GOODWIN DEANNA L sold 48,303 shares for $16.57 per share. The transaction valued at 800,526 led to the insider holds 19,899 shares of the business.

Childress Earl sold 9,251 shares of OII for $161,874 on Mar 30. The SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. now owns 79,391 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Beachy Karen H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $17.58 each. As a result, the insider received 167,011 and left with 30,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. As of this moment, Oceaneering’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OII traded about 802.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OII traded about 598.47k shares per day. A total of 100.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of May 14, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 4.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $604.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $617M to a low estimate of $593M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.03M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.01M, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.