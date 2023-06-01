Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Rise 0.67% in Day Trading, Closes at $30.02

The price of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) closed at $30.02 in the last session, up 0.67% from day before closing price of $29.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943350 shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Munson Gillian sold 3,555 shares for $30.06 per share. The transaction valued at 106,864 led to the insider holds 19,315 shares of the business.

Davidoff Michael J. sold 1,075 shares of PHR for $35,615 on Apr 21. The SVP, Payer Business now owns 95,773 shares after completing the transaction at $33.13 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Roberts Evan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,452 shares for $32.09 each. As a result, the insider received 239,167 and left with 716,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHR traded on average about 412.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $81.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.74M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, Phreesia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.35M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.12M, an increase of 26.90% less than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $357.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.91M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.9M and the low estimate is $443.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.