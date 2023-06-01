Pool Corporation (POOL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) closed at $316.23 in the last session, down -2.03% from day before closing price of $322.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921964 shares were traded. POOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $322.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $309.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at POOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when NEIL JENNIFER M sold 2,333 shares for $352.00 per share. The transaction valued at 821,216 led to the insider holds 8,095 shares of the business.

HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares of POOL for $960,033 on Aug 12. The Vice President/CFO now owns 10,721 shares after completing the transaction at $384.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POOL now has a Market Capitalization of 13.79B and an Enterprise Value of 15.41B. As of this moment, Pool’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POOL has reached a high of $423.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $278.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 338.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 338.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, POOL traded on average about 372.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 371.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.46% stake in the company. Shares short for POOL as of May 14, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.44% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for POOL is 4.40, which was 4.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 20.24% for POOL, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.78 and a low estimate of $5.5, while EPS last year was $7.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.36, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.4 and $14.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.05. EPS for the following year is $17.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $18.4 and $16.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Pool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $5.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.