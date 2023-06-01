Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $11.14 in the last session, up 1.83% from day before closing price of $10.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1236695 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.76.

We take a closer look at RLAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,383 shares for $11.16 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 242,701 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 863 shares of RLAY for $9,631 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 134,882 shares after completing the transaction at $11.16 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 863 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 9,631 and left with 149,272 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 427.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1151.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 360.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.25.

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.20.

According to the various share statistics, RLAY traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of May 14, 2023 were 21.48M with a Short Ratio of 21.48M, compared to 19.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.26%.

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$4.08.