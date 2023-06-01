Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) was $24.93 for the day, down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $25.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707111 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.80.

Our analysis of RVMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,230 shares for $21.78 per share. The transaction valued at 26,789 led to the insider holds 326,369 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 1,230 shares of RVMD for $26,789 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 100,062 shares after completing the transaction at $21.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wang Xiaolin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 714 shares for $21.78 each. As a result, the insider received 15,551 and left with 58,813 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 60.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.82.

RVMD traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 718.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of May 14, 2023 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 10.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

