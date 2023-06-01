Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5322812 shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.74.

For a better understanding of HOOD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Bhatt Baiju sold 96,472 shares for $9.52 per share. The transaction valued at 918,056 led to the insider holds 821,665 shares of the business.

Tenev Vladimir sold 83,333 shares of HOOD for $699,897 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 983,301 shares after completing the transaction at $8.40 per share. On May 03, another insider, Tenev Vladimir, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,311 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 195,964 and left with 1,066,634 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.64B and an Enterprise Value of -5.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.84.

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $12.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

Over the past 3-months, HOOD traded about 6.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOOD traded about 5.59M shares per day. A total of 896.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of May 14, 2023 were 34.47M with a Short Ratio of 34.47M, compared to 35.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.28.

7 analysts predict $468.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $487.6M to a low estimate of $447.8M. As of the current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318M, an estimated increase of 47.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.81M, an increase of 30.30% less than the figure of $47.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.17M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.