Rumble Inc. (RUM) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) was $9.87 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835521 shares were traded.

Our analysis of RUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 54.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 44.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -70.70.

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72.

RUM traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.56M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 6.09M on Apr 13, 2023.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.24.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.89M to a low estimate of $16.42M. As of the current estimate, Rumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.4M, an estimated increase of 312.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.58M, an increase of 123.80% less than the figure of $312.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.93M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.38M, up 135.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $231.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.42M and the low estimate is $213.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 149.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.