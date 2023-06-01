Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $44.31 in the prior trading day, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed at $42.83, down -3.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15541979 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares for $49.56 per share. The transaction valued at 309,750 led to the insider holds 213,515 shares of the business.

Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares of SLB for $279,812 on Mar 20. The EVP & CFO now owns 219,765 shares after completing the transaction at $44.77 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Rennick Gavin, who serves as the President New Energy of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $54.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,082,000 and left with 64,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 63.16B and an Enterprise Value of 73.49B. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $59.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of May 14, 2023 were 21.2M with a Short Ratio of 21.20M, compared to 19.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.77, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $8.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31B to a low estimate of $8.16B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.77B, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.45B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.3B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.92B and the low estimate is $35.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.