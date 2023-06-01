Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $7.26 During Trading Session

After finishing at $7.30 in the prior trading day, Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) closed at $7.26, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1714688 shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 17,952 led to the insider holds 89,422 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 892.00M and an Enterprise Value of 964.83M. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 947.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.67M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WTTR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $421.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $421.52M to a low estimate of $420.54M. As of the current estimate, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.9M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.31M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.