SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) was $21.38 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $21.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9356107 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of S’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Smith Ric sold 115,752 shares for $20.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,360,878 led to the insider holds 562,702 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares of S for $713,848 on May 12. The President, CEO now owns 912,491 shares after completing the transaction at $17.85 per share. On May 11, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.96 each. As a result, the insider received 718,232 and left with 912,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 4.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

S traded an average of 6.59M shares per day over the past three months and 5.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 319.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.71M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of May 14, 2023 were 15.11M with a Short Ratio of 15.11M, compared to 16.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.69M to a low estimate of $129.1M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.25M, an estimated increase of 74.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.92M, an increase of 48.20% less than the figure of $74.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.6M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $665.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 51.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $911.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $803.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.