SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Records 1.12% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) was $25.18 for the day, up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $24.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743179 shares were traded. SIBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when RECUPERO ANTHONY J sold 2,997 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 74,644 led to the insider holds 221,250 shares of the business.

FRANCIS LAURA sold 9,009 shares of SIBN for $223,779 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 445,836 shares after completing the transaction at $24.84 per share. On May 16, another insider, DUNN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,962 shares for $24.83 each. As a result, the insider received 197,708 and left with 77,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIBN now has a Market Capitalization of 794.14M and an Enterprise Value of 736.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIBN has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.71.

Shares Statistics:

SIBN traded an average of 395.36K shares per day over the past three months and 389.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.42% stake in the company. Shares short for SIBN as of May 14, 2023 were 786.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.4M to a low estimate of $30.38M. As of the current estimate, SI-BONE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.59M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.17M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.7M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.09M and the low estimate is $150.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.