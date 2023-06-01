Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock Closes up 0.27% on Wednesday Trading

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed the day trading at $25.55 up 0.27% from the previous closing price of $25.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2075713 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Mick Gary bought 1,500 shares for $25.36 per share. The transaction valued at 38,047 led to the insider holds 84,737 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 1,000 shares of SIX for $24,995 on May 25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 83,237 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On May 10, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $26.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,125 and bolstered with 82,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $31.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIX traded about 1.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIX traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 83.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of May 14, 2023 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 6.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $475.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.4M to a low estimate of $455M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $435.42M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.97M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.