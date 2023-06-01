SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $284.83 in the last session, down -3.71% from day before closing price of $295.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408469 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $295.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 429.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares for $300.86 per share. The transaction valued at 752,145 led to the insider holds 131,677 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 2,500 shares of SEDG for $769,522 on Apr 03. The Chief Product Officer now owns 134,177 shares after completing the transaction at $307.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $316.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,582,841 and left with 139,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.53B and an Enterprise Value of 16.11B. As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 293.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 287.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEDG traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 834.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.4 and $8.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $12.96, with 24 analysts recommending between $16.11 and $10.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $990.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $937.5M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $727.77M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $971M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.