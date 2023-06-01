Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697485 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

For a better understanding of SEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEV now has a Market Capitalization of 27.51M and an Enterprise Value of -1.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 139.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2265.

Over the past 3-months, SEV traded about 1.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEV traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of May 14, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

1 analysts predict $18.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.41M to a low estimate of $18.41M. As of the current estimate, Sono Group N.V.’s year-ago sales were $15.36M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.36M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.6M and the low estimate is $30.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.