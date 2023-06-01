SouthState Corporation (SSB) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $62.52

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) closed the day trading at $62.52 down -3.62% from the previous closing price of $64.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635988 shares were traded. SSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when PAGE G RUFFNER JR bought 14,000 shares for $71.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,500 led to the insider holds 72,963 shares of the business.

HILL ROBERT R JR sold 24,900 shares of SSB for $2,085,126 on Mar 06. The Executive Chairman now owns 9,993 shares after completing the transaction at $83.74 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Williams Douglas Lloyd, who serves as the President, Atlanta Banking Grp of the company, sold 23,400 shares for $85.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,989,234 and left with 15,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23B. As of this moment, SouthState’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSB has reached a high of $91.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSB traded about 981.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSB traded about 517.86k shares per day. A total of 75.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SSB as of May 14, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 5.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Dividends & Splits

SSB’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for SSB, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 06, 2007 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.67 and $7.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $7.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.56 and $6.56.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $439.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.4M to a low estimate of $433.11M. As of the current estimate, SouthState Corporation’s year-ago sales were $402.57M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.89M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $448.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.95M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.