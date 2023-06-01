Squarespace Inc. (SQSP)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) was $29.39 for the day, up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $28.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259920 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SQSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 53,758 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,518 led to the insider holds 691,682 shares of the business.

KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 28,446 shares of SQSP for $768,042 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 745,440 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, O’Connor Courtenay, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 21,801 shares for $23.14 each. As a result, the insider received 504,475 and left with 38,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQSP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.19.

Shares Statistics:

SQSP traded an average of 790.34K shares per day over the past three months and 585.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.74M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of May 14, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 3.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $245M to a low estimate of $242.33M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $212.7M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.78M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.67M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $982.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $974.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.97M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.