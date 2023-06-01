Teekay Corporation (TK)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) closed at $5.61 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777974 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TK now has a Market Capitalization of 555.65M and an Enterprise Value of 558.79M. As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TK traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.47M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.