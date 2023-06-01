Tenaris S.A. (TS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) closed at $24.76 in the last session, down -3.28% from day before closing price of $25.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2911299 shares were traded. TS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.16B and an Enterprise Value of 14.93B. As of this moment, Tenaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TS has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TS traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 590.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 590.27M. Insiders hold about 60.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TS as of May 14, 2023 were 8.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 7.8M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TS is 1.02, which was 0.51 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for TS, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.62 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.68. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.04 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Tenaris S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 65.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8B, an increase of 35.70% less than the figure of $65.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.76B, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.76B and the low estimate is $11.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.