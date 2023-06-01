The Lion Electric Company (LEV)’s EPS estimates by 8 analysts

As of close of business last night, The Lion Electric Company’s stock clocked out at $1.89, down -3.08% from its previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716137 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8201.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 465.65M and an Enterprise Value of 627.30M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6177.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEV traded 858.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 578.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.40M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of May 14, 2023 were 10.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 12.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 111.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $537M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.5M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.