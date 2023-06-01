The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) closed at $6.39 in the last session, up 3.73% from day before closing price of $6.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4898176 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Doyle Jason F. bought 7,200 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 49,968 led to the insider holds 33,402 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 600.58M and an Enterprise Value of 3.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RTL traded on average about 939.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.54M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RTL is 0.85, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.