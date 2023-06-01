The Toro Company (TTC) Shares Decline by -3.04% to Close at $97.83

As of close of business last night, The Toro Company’s stock clocked out at $97.83, down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $100.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2636398 shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 494.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when MOELLER PETER D sold 2,000 shares for $110.38 per share. The transaction valued at 220,760 led to the insider holds 4,104 shares of the business.

Walters Daryn A bought 910 shares of TTC for $100,146 on Mar 30. The VP, Exmark & Intimidator Group now owns 1,740 shares after completing the transaction at $110.05 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Rodier Richard W, who serves as the Group VP, Construction of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $108.82 each. As a result, the insider received 326,451 and left with 23,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.91B and an Enterprise Value of 11.91B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $117.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTC traded 471.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 636.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.86M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.24, TTC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 27.00% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, The Toro Company’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.51B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.