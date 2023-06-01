Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed at $17.07 in the last session, down -1.16% from day before closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2281904 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MODG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when BREWER OLIVER G III bought 8,600 shares for $17.18 per share. The transaction valued at 147,760 led to the insider holds 831,156 shares of the business.

Fine Rebecca bought 7,000 shares of MODG for $113,610 on May 22. The EVP, Global CPO now owns 21,012 shares after completing the transaction at $16.23 per share. On May 17, another insider, ANDERSON ERIK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider received 181,200 and left with 862,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 6.59B. As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MODG traded on average about 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of May 14, 2023 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 10.84M, compared to 9.5M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.15B and the low estimate is $4.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.