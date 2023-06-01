TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) closed at $6.33 in the last session, up 0.16% from day before closing price of $6.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1636970 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 516.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRTX traded on average about 440.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 543.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 985.21k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRTX is 0.96, which was 0.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.27.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $24.1M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated decrease of -14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.6M, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.1M, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154M and the low estimate is $97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.