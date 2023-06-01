Tredegar Corporation (TG) Stock Closes down -2.63% on Wednesday Trading

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) closed the day trading at $7.03 down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $7.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838129 shares were traded. TG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

For a better understanding of TG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TG now has a Market Capitalization of 258.53M and an Enterprise Value of 391.07M. As of this moment, Tredegar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.12.

Over the past 52 weeks, TG has reached a high of $12.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Over the past 3-months, TG traded about 169.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TG traded about 219.74k shares per day. A total of 33.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.06M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TG as of May 14, 2023 were 671.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 691.34k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

TG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.51 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 156.30% for TG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $870.52M and the low estimate is $870.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.