Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) was $69.62 for the day, up 11.09% from the previous closing price of $62.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16037854 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when DONIO ELENA A. sold 7,622 shares for $45.82 per share. The transaction valued at 349,211 led to the insider holds 431,662 shares of the business.

Wagner Dana sold 1,977 shares of TWLO for $89,934 on May 15. The Chief Legal Officer, Secretary now owns 157,506 shares after completing the transaction at $45.49 per share. On May 15, another insider, Viggiano Aidan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,172 shares for $45.44 each. As a result, the insider received 53,259 and left with 212,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 8.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $110.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.93.

Shares Statistics:

TWLO traded an average of 4.73M shares per day over the past three months and 7.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.38M, compared to 6.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $990.6M to a low estimate of $980.05M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $943.35M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.99M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.