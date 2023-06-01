Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Rise 1.96% in Day Trading, Closes at $49.36

The price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $49.36 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $48.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513378 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.82.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RARE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Pinion John Richard sold 2,012 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,600 led to the insider holds 74,744 shares of the business.

Parschauer Karah Herdman sold 4,378 shares of RARE for $197,010 on May 04. The EVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 51,982 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bedrosian Camille L, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,881 shares for $45.25 each. As a result, the insider received 175,615 and left with 46,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RARE traded on average about 651.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 755.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.63 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.96, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.13. EPS for the following year is -$6.4, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.17 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $105.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.12M to a low estimate of $74.97M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.34M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.55M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $437.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.11M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.