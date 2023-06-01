Understanding Alcoa Corporation (AA)’s financial health through ratios

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) closed the day trading at $31.72 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $32.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6454973 shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Harvey Roy Christopher sold 30,000 shares for $51.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,540,170 led to the insider holds 950,140 shares of the business.

Bacchi Renato sold 10,000 shares of AA for $535,000 on Feb 01. The EVP & CSIO now owns 59,567 shares after completing the transaction at $53.50 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Elam Harden Sonya, who serves as the EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer of the company, sold 4,514 shares for $51.87 each. As a result, the insider received 234,142 and left with 29,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.35B and an Enterprise Value of 7.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $67.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AA traded about 4.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AA traded about 4.36M shares per day. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of May 14, 2023 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.13M, compared to 7.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Dividends & Splits

AA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, Alcoa Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.64B, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.71B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.45B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.41B and the low estimate is $11.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.