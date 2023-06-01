Understanding Cactus Inc. (WHD) through its ratios

In the latest session, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) closed at $31.58 down -3.22% from its previous closing price of $32.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816318 shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.36.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cactus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Anderson Donna L sold 2,985 shares for $47.83 per share. The transaction valued at 142,773 led to the insider holds 3,262 shares of the business.

Bender Scott sold 562,336 shares of WHD for $30,386,944 on Jun 07. The President and CEO now owns 50,464 shares after completing the transaction at $54.04 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Bender Joel, who serves as the Senior VP & COO of the company, sold 542,336 shares for $54.00 each. As a result, the insider received 29,286,144 and left with 68,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $58.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WHD has traded an average of 598.43K shares per day and 612.01k over the past ten days. A total of 79.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.04M. Insiders hold about 22.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.19% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WHD is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $294.4M to a low estimate of $291M. As of the current estimate, Cactus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.22M, an estimated increase of 71.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.47M, an increase of 56.40% less than the figure of $71.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280.52M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.37M, up 59.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.