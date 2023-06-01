Understanding Certara Inc. (CERT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) closed at $20.78 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $21.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014519 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Certara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Traynor Richard M. sold 5,000 shares for $20.82 per share. The transaction valued at 104,100 led to the insider holds 177,368 shares of the business.

Traynor Richard M. sold 5,000 shares of CERT for $118,300 on Apr 14. The SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 182,368 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Traynor Richard M., who serves as the SVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $21.45 each. As a result, the insider received 214,500 and left with 184,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. As of this moment, Certara’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 236.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $24.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CERT has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 158.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of May 14, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 7.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $92.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93.32M to a low estimate of $90.61M. As of the current estimate, Certara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.76M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.81M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $383M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.64M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459M and the low estimate is $422.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.