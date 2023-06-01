Understanding Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) through its ratios

In the latest session, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) closed at $22.02 down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $22.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363518 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 153,318 led to the insider holds 94,400 shares of the business.

Spiegel Reuven bought 2,000 shares of DK for $45,200 on Mar 14. The CFO now owns 33,148 shares after completing the transaction at $22.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 3.55B. As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 50.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DK has traded an average of 1.69M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.00M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of May 14, 2023 were 7.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 7.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DK is 0.92, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $4.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.03B to a low estimate of $2.93B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.98B, an estimated decrease of -43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25B, down -27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.35B and the low estimate is $9.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.