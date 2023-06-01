Understanding Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) closed at $4.16 up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672438 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares for $6.19 per share. The transaction valued at 165,235 led to the insider holds 9,399,297 shares of the business.

Gaeta Anthony sold 10,000 shares of DXLG for $62,527 on Mar 16. The Chief Stores Officer now owns 133,711 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Surette Allison, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 202,560 and left with 64,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXLG now has a Market Capitalization of 257.87M and an Enterprise Value of 355.79M. As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8450.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXLG has traded an average of 723.65K shares per day and 837.22k over the past ten days. A total of 62.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $136.1M. As of the current estimate, Destination XL Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.63M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585M and the low estimate is $562.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.