Understanding DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)’s financial health through ratios

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed the day trading at $34.87 up 2.41% from the previous closing price of $34.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4565946 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Desmond Laura sold 11,002 shares for $31.46 per share. The transaction valued at 346,175 led to the insider holds 179,071 shares of the business.

Grimmig Andrew E sold 40,000 shares of DV for $1,119,816 on May 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 55,964 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Desmond Laura, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,003 shares for $27.08 each. As a result, the insider received 297,916 and left with 179,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.69B and an Enterprise Value of 4.51B. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 117.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $34.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DV traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DV traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 165.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.39% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of May 14, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 4.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $133.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.31M to a low estimate of $132.9M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.81M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.4M, an increase of 23.30% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $567.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.42M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.