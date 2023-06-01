Understanding Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) closed at $11.38 up 2.43% from its previous closing price of $11.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726516 shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZGN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.19B and an Enterprise Value of 3.56B. As of this moment, Ermenegildo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZGN has traded an average of 337.67K shares per day and 583.65k over the past ten days. A total of 237.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.20M. Insiders hold about 76.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of May 14, 2023 were 696.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 651.39k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZGN is 0.11, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.