Understanding FinVolution Group (FINV)’s financial health through ratios

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed the day trading at $3.86 down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734422 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FINV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 113.86M. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6259.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FINV traded about 820.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FINV traded about 634.63k shares per day. A total of 282.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.38M. Insiders hold about 21.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of May 14, 2023 were 509.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 688.06k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

FINV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 1.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 37.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.