Understanding LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)’s financial health through ratios

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) closed the day trading at $24.34 down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $24.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237249 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAMP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when JENSON WARREN sold 20,000 shares for $23.37 per share. The transaction valued at 467,400 led to the insider holds 218,605 shares of the business.

JENSON WARREN sold 10,000 shares of RAMP for $231,300 on Mar 06. The PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L now owns 238,605 shares after completing the transaction at $23.13 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 6,415 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 168,714 and left with 102,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.53B and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $30.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAMP traded about 548.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAMP traded about 715.48k shares per day. A total of 65.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.75M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of May 14, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $146.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.3M to a low estimate of $146.61M. As of the current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.24M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.74M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $620.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $596.58M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717.18M and the low estimate is $651.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.