Understanding Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $4.23 down -4.94% from its previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949627 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1950.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Origin Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 211,122 led to the insider holds 337,500 shares of the business.

Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares of ORGN for $211,500 on Mar 01. The Co-CEO and Director now owns 337,500 shares after completing the transaction at $4.70 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, SIM Boon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 7,866 and left with 5,033,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 670.49M and an Enterprise Value of 355.89M. As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 356.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 208.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0763.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGN has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 829.03k over the past ten days. A total of 138.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of May 14, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.7M and the low estimate is $87.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.