Understanding Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)’s financial health through ratios

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) closed the day trading at $14.13 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $14.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569012 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Vlacich Jason Paul sold 48,000 shares for $16.62 per share. The transaction valued at 797,520 led to the insider holds 22,248 shares of the business.

Kalamaras Eric sold 2,190 shares of TH for $36,179 on Mar 20. The EVP and CFO now owns 81,134 shares after completing the transaction at $16.52 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Kalamaras Eric, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 75,126 shares for $17.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,310,094 and left with 81,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TH traded about 639.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TH traded about 439.61k shares per day. A total of 100.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of May 14, 2023 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 6.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 34.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $136.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.1M to a low estimate of $134.1M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp.’s year-ago sales were $109.65M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.07M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $571.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $545M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $501.99M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $459.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.