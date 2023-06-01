Understanding Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) through its ratios

In the latest session, Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $41.49 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $42.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608581 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vital Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when SEGNER EDMUND P III sold 1,155 shares for $44.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,820 led to the insider holds 14,328 shares of the business.

PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of VTLE for $207,412 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 95,657 shares after completing the transaction at $55.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 787.20M and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTLE has traded an average of 671.36K shares per day and 549.8k over the past ten days. A total of 16.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.32% and a Short% of Float of 24.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6 and a low estimate of $3.49, while EPS last year was $7.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.53, with high estimates of $7.39 and low estimates of $3.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.83 and $16.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.29. EPS for the following year is $23.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $39.72 and $15.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $350M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $380M to a low estimate of $330M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $560.16M, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.3M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $438M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.