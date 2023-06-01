UTime Limited (UTME) Rise 19.33% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.79

The price of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) closed at $1.79 in the last session, up 19.33% from day before closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2151831 shares were traded. UTME stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UTME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTME now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61M and an Enterprise Value of 5.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3323.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UTME traded on average about 275.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 578.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75M. Insiders hold about 54.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UTME as of May 14, 2023 were 13.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 15.7k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.