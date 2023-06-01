VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Records 2.03 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.9000 High

After finishing at $3.88 in the prior trading day, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $3.86, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2026945 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bain Ronald Y bought 5,000 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,750 led to the insider holds 26,244 shares of the business.

Stubbs Catherine L bought 6,693 shares of EGY for $25,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 108,107 shares after completing the transaction at $3.73 per share. On May 16, another insider, LaFehr Edward David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,300 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,712 and bolstered with 26,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 401.95M and an Enterprise Value of 453.81M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6596.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of May 14, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EGY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.44%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Pagaya Technologies Ltd. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.43, with high estimates of $62.78 and low estimates of $3.86.

