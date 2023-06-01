Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

In the latest session, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) closed at $29.00 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $29.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260096 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Green Plains Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Becker Todd A sold 42,000 shares for $31.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,334,760 led to the insider holds 689,967 shares of the business.

van der Meulen Leslie sold 2,000 shares of GPRE for $64,540 on May 24. The EVP Product Mktg & Innovation now owns 31,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.27 per share. On May 23, another insider, Treuer Alain, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $32.45 each. As a result, the insider received 649,000 and left with 252,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 87.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPRE has traded an average of 884.68K shares per day and 844.79k over the past ten days. A total of 58.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRE as of May 14, 2023 were 5.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 6.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $824.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $921.7M to a low estimate of $744.97M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $850.23M, a decrease of -11.00% over than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691.59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.