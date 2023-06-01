Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $3.67

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) closed the day trading at $3.67 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $3.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1667630 shares were traded. VMEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6150.

For a better understanding of VMEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Munson Gillian bought 20,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 75,414 led to the insider holds 847,802 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMEO now has a Market Capitalization of 596.72M and an Enterprise Value of 692.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, VMEO has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1071.

Over the past 3-months, VMEO traded about 1.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMEO traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 161.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VMEO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 5.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.26.

6 analysts predict $100.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.3M to a low estimate of $99.9M. As of the current estimate, Vimeo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.98M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.95M, a decrease of -4.90% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $433.03M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.