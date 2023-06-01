Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) was $23.09 for the day, down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $23.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630118 shares were traded. VTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when STEINBERG JOSEPH S bought 158,000 shares for $16.99 per share. The transaction valued at 2,684,420 led to the insider holds 487,047 shares of the business.

Gerrity Robert W bought 5,000 shares of VTS for $84,250 on Mar 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 154,099 shares after completing the transaction at $16.85 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Gerrity Robert W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 83,250 and bolstered with 149,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTS now has a Market Capitalization of 510.13M and an Enterprise Value of 551.76M. As of this moment, Vitesse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.20.

Shares Statistics:

VTS traded an average of 395.58K shares per day over the past three months and 555.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.83M. Insiders hold about 12.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.81% stake in the company. Shares short for VTS as of May 14, 2023 were 457.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 772.49k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, VTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $269.4M and the low estimate is $269.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.