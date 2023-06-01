Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Stocks Hit Low of $9.40 Before Closing at $9.48

In the latest session, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) closed at $9.48 down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $9.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8087570 shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOD now has a Market Capitalization of 27.95B and an Enterprise Value of 93.72B. As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $16.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VOD has traded an average of 6.01M shares per day and 6.77M over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.57M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VOD is 1.44, from 0.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.05.

Earnings Estimates

