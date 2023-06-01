Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Webster Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $35.55, down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $36.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2340986 shares were traded. WBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 947,039 led to the insider holds 132,910 shares of the business.

Massiani Luis sold 8,000 shares of WBS for $371,447 on Aug 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 152,910 shares after completing the transaction at $46.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.75B. As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $56.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBS traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, WBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 39.79% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. – analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $30.37, with high estimates of $13.97 and low estimates of $18.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Communication Services and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.