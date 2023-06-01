Westlake Corporation (WLK) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $2.82

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) closed the day trading at $103.95 down -4.14% from the previous closing price of $108.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086282 shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.28.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WLK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares for $98.94 per share. The transaction valued at 98,940 led to the insider holds 10,208 shares of the business.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan sold 542 shares of WLK for $58,037 on Aug 26. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 543 shares after completing the transaction at $107.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLK now has a Market Capitalization of 14.92B and an Enterprise Value of 18.07B. As of this moment, Westlake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $136.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WLK traded about 478.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WLK traded about 439.32k shares per day. A total of 127.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Dividends & Splits

WLK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.43, up from 1.37 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 9.30% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.83 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $6.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.03 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.31. EPS for the following year is $12.13, with 17 analysts recommending between $14.11 and $10.57.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.75B to a low estimate of $3.24B. As of the current estimate, Westlake Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.48B, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57B, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $12.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.