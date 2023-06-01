Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) Stock Price Peaks at $59.40 During Trading

The closing price of Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) was $59.04 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $58.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675434 shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when FAY SARAH ANN bought 777 shares for $63.81 per share. The transaction valued at 49,580 led to the insider holds 14,360 shares of the business.

KRETZMER W BRIAN sold 2,531 shares of ZD for $224,120 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 6,789 shares after completing the transaction at $88.55 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, ROSSEN JEREMY, who serves as the EVP/General Counsel of the company, sold 2,199 shares for $85.68 each. As a result, the insider received 188,410 and left with 5,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $94.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.13.

Shares Statistics:

ZD traded an average of 317.26K shares per day over the past three months and 456.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.86M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.26% stake in the company. Shares short for ZD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

