Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock Closes down -5.60% on Wednesday Trading

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed the day trading at $27.29 down -5.60% from the previous closing price of $28.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4189914 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZION, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Huang Claire A bought 18,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 360,378 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Robinson Rebecca K bought 10,000 shares of ZION for $203,780 on May 04. The Executive Vice President now owns 10,360 shares after completing the transaction at $20.38 per share. On May 04, another insider, Huang Claire A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,904 and bolstered with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZION traded about 7.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZION traded about 6.52M shares per day. A total of 148.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of May 14, 2023 were 16.18M with a Short Ratio of 16.18M, compared to 13.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.92% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Dividends & Splits

ZION’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.64, up from 1.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $796.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $823M to a low estimate of $785M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $794.74M, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $817M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.